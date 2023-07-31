The incident occurred at 9:50pm in the Carncullagh Road area of the village on Sunday night (July 30).

The police have confirmed that both men were taken to hospital where they are receiving treatment for their injuries.

Detective Sergeant Couholn stated that the suspect "made off from the scene" and he is appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or to anyone who may have CCTV, dash-cam or other footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 1827 of 30/07/23.

Alternatively, anyone with information can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

TUV Causeway councillor and party vice-chairman Allister Kyle has urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

He said: “I am disappointed to hear of a double stabbing last night in Dervock, an area that is usually very quiet.

“I am aware the PSNI are investigating it and believe everyone who has information should come forward and fully cooperate with them.”

Alliance North Antrim MLA Sian Mulholland voiced her shock at the incident.

“This is a disturbing incident which has left the local community in shock,” she said,

“My thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones at this time. This must have been terrifying for them and I hope they make a full and speedy recovery.