The PSNI said they are currently in attendance at a sudden death in the Kennedy Square area of Downpatrick, but that they had no further details at this time.

A spokesman for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said they had been called to “a medical incident”.

He said: “We received a 999 call at 11:12am following a medical incident at a private address in the Kennedy Square area of Downpatrick.

NI's Air Ambulance attended the scene of the sudden death in Downpatrick.

“NIAS dispatched two Emergency Crews, two Officers and the Charity Air Ambulance with HEMS on board were also in attendance.”

SDLP South Down Assembly candidate Colin McGrath offered his condolences, following what he said was the death of a teenager.

Mr McGrath said: “The whole community in Downpatrick is in shock following the news of the death of a teenager in the area on Wednesday. My heart goes out to the family and friends following this tragic incident. Losing a loved one is always a terribly painful experience and I can’t imagine what they are going through at this difficult time.