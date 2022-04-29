Police said on Wednesday that they had attended a sudden death in the Kennedy Square area of the town.
On Thursday the PSNI said it is continuing inquiries into the sudden death but had no further details at that time.
Today, Friday, the PSNI told the News Letter that it had “nothing further to the statement issued” on Wednesday.
A spokesman for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said they had been called to “a medical incident”.
He said: “We received a 999 call at 11:12am following a medical incident at a private address in the Kennedy Square area of Downpatrick. “NIAS dispatched two Emergency Crews, two Officers and the Charity Air Ambulance with HEMS on board were also in attendance.”