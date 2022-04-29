Downpatrick tragedy: PSNI continue investigating boy’s death

The PSNI is still investigating the sudden death of a 12-year-old boy which took place in Downpatrick on Wednesday morning.

By Philip Bradfield
Friday, 29th April 2022, 5:47 pm
Updated Friday, 29th April 2022, 6:28 pm

Police said on Wednesday that they had attended a sudden death in the Kennedy Square area of the town.

On Thursday the PSNI said it is continuing inquiries into the sudden death but had no further details at that time.

Today, Friday, the PSNI told the News Letter that it had “nothing further to the statement issued” on Wednesday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The PSNI is continuing enquiries into the sudden death of a 12-year-old boy at Kennedy Square on 27 April 2022. Photo: Google.

A spokesman for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said they had been called to “a medical incident”.

He said: “We received a 999 call at 11:12am following a medical incident at a private address in the Kennedy Square area of Downpatrick. “NIAS dispatched two Emergency Crews, two Officers and the Charity Air Ambulance with HEMS on board were also in attendance.”