Police said on Wednesday that they had attended a sudden death in the Kennedy Square area of the town.

On Thursday the PSNI said it is continuing inquiries into the sudden death but had no further details at that time.

Today, Friday, the PSNI told the News Letter that it had “nothing further to the statement issued” on Wednesday.

The PSNI is continuing enquiries into the sudden death of a 12-year-old boy at Kennedy Square on 27 April 2022. Photo: Google.

A spokesman for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said they had been called to “a medical incident”.