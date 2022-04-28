PSNI enquiries into the sudden death are continuing.

The NI Ambulance Service said it was called out to an emergency incident at 11:12am on Wednesday.

Police said yesterday that they were attending a sudden death in the Kennedy Square area of Downpatrick, but that they had no further details at that time.

Today the PSNI said it is still investigating what happened.

“Enquiries are ongoing in relation to the sudden death of a 12-year-old boy in the Downpatrick area on Wednesday, 27th April,” a spokesperson said. “There are no further details at this time.”

Downapatrick SDLP Councillor Dermot Curran said the ambulance and air ambulance both arrived very quickly and tried to resuscitate the boy but that, unfortunately, he passed away.

“It is a very quiet area and the whole of Downpatrick is in shock and very much in sympathy with the family, especially for such a young person to pass away like this, it is devastating,” he said.

“I would like to express my condolences to the family and offer my help to them if there is anything at all I can do for them.”

Independent councillor Cadogan Enright said the whole community has been impacted by the news.

“I live in the town centre nearby and everyone is just heartbroken,” he said. “It is a tragedy.”

A spokesman for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said they had been called to “a medical incident”.

He said: “We received a 999 call at 11:12am following a medical incident at a private address in the Kennedy Square area of Downpatrick.

“NIAS dispatched two Emergency Crews, two Officers and the Charity Air Ambulance with HEMS on board were also in attendance.”

SDLP South Down Assembly candidate Colin McGrath offered his condolences on Wednesday.

Mr McGrath said: “The whole community in Downpatrick is in shock following the news of the death of a teenager in the area on Wednesday. My heart goes out to the family and friends following this tragic incident. Losing a loved one is always a terribly painful experience and I can’t imagine what they are going through at this difficult time.