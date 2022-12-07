Dozens arrested in Northern Ireland in ‘targeted activity’ tackling violence against women

Officers took part in a 24-hour operation on Tuesday as part of the 16 days of action against VAWG (violence against women and girls) international campaign. Arrests included people wanted on bench warrants linked to domestic abuse-motivated investigations, those who had committed offences under the new domestic abuse offence, breaches of protective orders, sexual offences and threats to commit criminal damage.

Detective Superintendent Lindsay Fisher said: "Yesterday our officers took a public stand and sent a strong message that we will do everything in our power to put a stop to abuse, harassment and violence against women and girls. "We want those who target women and girls in Northern Ireland to know that we are actively pursuing you, using the tools at our disposal to bring offenders to justice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Those wanted for offences against women and girls are a priority for the police service, perpetrators of these crimes can expect this targeted activity to be embedded into our business as usual. "I hope that giving the public an inside look into the workings of our operations, alongside our commitment to continue to target those wanted individuals, provides reassurance and boosts confidence that we are committed to do everything we can to bring those responsible to justice.

Thirty-nine people have been arrested across Northern Ireland as part of a major operation targeting those sought for violence against women and girls