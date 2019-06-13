Drink-driver may have hit other cars before veering into oncoming traffic, say police

A drink-driver in Co Fermanagh stopped by police after veering into oncoming traffic with no lights on may have hit other cars before the PSNI intervened.

The driver was stopped by officers due to finish patrolling Enniskillen on Tuesday.

Breath-test. Image posted by PSNI Fermanagh

An officer writing on the PSNI Fermanagh Facebook page explained: “A few minutes before finishing time police were patrolling Enniskillen, looking forward to catching up on Love Island when a car caught our attention.

“Not sure whether it was the fact it had no lights on or because it was veering over the white line into oncoming traffic? “

The officer continued: “The car was stopped and the driver blew over the limit. It then became clear that the driver had potentially hit some cars before we came across him. Not to mention he had allegedly taken the car without the owners permission.

“How people still think it is acceptable to drive when under the influence of alcohol is beyond belief. If the circumstances were different someone could have been seriously hurt, or worse.”

The PSNI officer added: “This time police were in the right place at the right time. If you see any car and you suspect the driver has been drinking, give us a ring. You could save a life or two.”