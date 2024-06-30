Drive-by style shooting in Co Fermanagh town - two men arrested on suspicion of firearms offences
Police arrested two men following the report of the shooting on Friday evening at about 6.50pm, which did not cause any injuries.
Two men aged 32 and 26 have been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear or violence.
The PSNI said: “Enquiries are ongoing and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident or who may have dash-cam footage covering this wider area to contact 101 quoting reference number 1465 28/06/24.
"A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. “