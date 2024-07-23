Driver banned from roads after recording one of highest speeds ever to come before a court in Northern Ireland

The A8 near Larne. Photo by Google

​A motorist who recorded what is thought to be one of the highest speeds ever to come before a court in Northern Ireland has been banned from driving for a year after being convicted of dangerous driving.

And the court was also told how the same driver had been previously caught doing 100mph.

Andrew Robert Steele, 30, of Bryan Street in Larne, zoomed past a police car at 132mph on the A8 dual-carriageway – a 70mph zone near the town – at 4.20pm on May 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He admitted a charge of exceeding a 70mph speed limit but had contested a second charge of dangerous driving relating to the same incident.

A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, a police vehicle “moved out of the way” when Steele's car approached from behind.

When the police officers followed the vehicle they noted that their speed at one point was recorded as 132mph.

Footage of the incident was shown to District Judge Nigel Broderick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A defence lawyer for Steele said his client’s driving was “obviously far too fast”.

Judge Broderick said he defendant's speed had been “unbelievable”.

Convicting the defendant of dangerous driving the judge asked: “Do you think that anyone doing 132mph would be in control of a vehicle if something untoward happened, for example an R driver doing 45mph.”

"You have to expect everything on the road,” he added.

The judge said it was “quite clear” from the footage that it had been an “extremely excessive speed”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Broderick said he had “no hesitation” in convicting the defendant of dangerous driving.

The court heard Steele had previously been caught doing 100mph and the judge said: “He didn't learn his lesson then.”

He then banned the defendant from driving for a year and fined him £400.