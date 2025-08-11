Driver caught travelling at 121 mph on M1 - 51 mph over the speed limit

Police from Mahon Road have caught a driver travelling at 121mph on the M1.

A post on NI Road Policing and Safety says: ‘Officers from Mahon Road detected this vehicle travelling at 121 mph which is 51 mph over the speed limit on the M1.

‘This vehicle was detected a few miles away from roadworks where the speed limit is reduced to 50 mph which, potentially, could have caused further danger if the driver had encountered slow moving traffic.