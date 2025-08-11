Driver caught travelling at 121 mph on M1 - 51 mph over the speed limit
Police from Mahon Road have caught a driver travelling at 121mph on the M1.
A post on NI Road Policing and Safety says: ‘Officers from Mahon Road detected this vehicle travelling at 121 mph which is 51 mph over the speed limit on the M1.
‘This vehicle was detected a few miles away from roadworks where the speed limit is reduced to 50 mph which, potentially, could have caused further danger if the driver had encountered slow moving traffic.
‘The driver will be reported to the Public Prosecution Service and will receive a date to attend court.’