Driver clocked travelling at 129mph on Glenshane Pass - 59mph over the speed limit
A post on Police Derry City & Strabane social media page says: “Road Policing Interceptors from Maydown stopped this driver on the Glenshane Road, close to Claudy recently at 129mph.
"This was 59mph over the speed limit and due to circumstances particular to this driver, they were arrested and charged to appear at court later this month.”#KeepingPeopleSafe