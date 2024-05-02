Driver clocked travelling at 129mph on Glenshane Pass - 59mph over the speed limit

Police discovered a driver travelling at 129mph on the Glenshane Road, close to Claudy recently.
By Gemma Murray
Published 2nd May 2024, 09:49 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Read More
Tributes paid to 'bubbly, out-going' schoolgirl and her friend killed in one veh...

A post on Police Derry City & Strabane social media page says: “Road Policing Interceptors from Maydown stopped this driver on the Glenshane Road, close to Claudy recently at 129mph.

"This was 59mph over the speed limit and due to circumstances particular to this driver, they were arrested and charged to appear at court later this month.”#KeepingPeopleSafe