Driver crashes into police station then rams police car (twice)

Woodbourne police station

Police have arrested a 36-year-old male on suspicion of a number of offences following an incident in west Belfast this morning.

Inspector Davy McBride said in a statement tonight: “Just before 11am a red Ford Focus car was reversed into the front gate of Woodbourne police station, causing some minor damage.

“The vehicle initially made off and local officers pursued it at low speed into Lenadoon Avenue, where it rammed a police vehicle twice, before driving into a wall and coming to a stop.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The male, was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including driving while unfit, failing to remain and report an accident and is currently helping with enquiries.

“While this was a strange incident, local officers were quickly able to remove an unsafe driver from a very busy, residential area. I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident to contact us on 101 and quote reference number 595 of 22/06/21.”

A report can also be made online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Alistair Bushe