Driver dragged from car which is then set alight at Galliagh Park internment bonfire in Londonderry

Disorder throughout the day followed the removal of wood and other materials from an internment bonfire site.

Earlier in the evening, at around 5.50pm, a bus on Upper Galliagh Road had a window damaged after a brick was thrown at it.

At around 7.15pm, it was reported petrol bombs were thrown towards a bus parked on the grounds of a community centre in Bracken Park.

Police are investigating a number of incidents of disorder thought to be linked to the removal of material from a bonfire. Photo Lorcan Doherty / Presseye.com

At around the same time, it was reported there was an attempt by a group of young people to set a van on fire that was parked at a local playschool.

At around 8.10pm, it was reported a delivery driver's van was attacked by two masked men in Knockalla Park earlier, at around 4.30pm, and damaged. Throughout yesterday evening, bins, tyres and pallets were dragged onto roads in Galliagh and set on fire.

Police have said they investigating each of these incidents, and appeal to anyone with information or has footage of what occurred to get in touch on 101.

Derry City and Strabane Area Commander Chief Superintendent Nigel Goddard said: "What we saw unfold in Galliagh from late yesterday through to the early hours of this morning was both disappointing and worrying."We saw damage to community property, including attempts to burn a community bus and damage to a local business delivery van.

"Most seriously, a local man had his vehicle hijacked and set on fire, while he was also assaulted and left badly shaken-up.

"This type of criminal activity is totally unacceptable and should be condemned by all. Attacking and damaging vehicles and properties only serves to damage the community. It is wrong.

"We know these events are not reflective of the community and the people who live there. Nor are they reflective of the majority of young people in Galliagh.