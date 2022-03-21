Driver flees from police to RoI... then back into Northern Ireland

It happened on the Lifford Road in Strabane shortly after 1am on Sunday, as officers conducted a vehicle check point.

The driver of a grey-coloured Seat Leon failed to stop for police, driving across the border into Lifford.

An Garda Síochána were alerted to the vehicle, however, it also failed to stop for them – and drove back across the border and into Clady.

PSNI officers deployed a stinger device on Urney Road where the vehicle came to a stop, however the driver fled from the scene.

Inspector Ken McDermott said: “This vehicle had no insurance and three defective tyres, clearly not in a roadworthy condition. Our officers also found a quantity of suspected Class B drugs and drug-related paraphernalia in the vehicle.

“I want to appeal to anyone with information about the identity of the driver to call us.”

