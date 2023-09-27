Driver left badly shaken after masked men push him to ground during BMW hijacking
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident was reported at approximately 11.40pm on Monday night, 25 September, and is believed to have happened around 11.30pm.
A blue BMW is reported to have been hijacked by two masked men – and later found burnt out a short distance away in the area of Galliagh Park in Londonderry.
Both hijackers were reported as being at least 6ft in height, one was of large stocky build and one was tall but thinner. Both wore dark-coloured clothing.
A Police Service spokesperson said: "This was a frightening ordeal for the driver who was pushed to the ground during his ordeal and, while not physically injured, he was left badly shaken.
"We're appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident, or who may have captured footage of what happened, to get in touch.
"We're also keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the vehicle that was hijacked as it left the Brookdale Park area, which may have been involved in some type of collision."
The number to call with information is 101, quoting reference number 2284 of 25/09/23.
Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org