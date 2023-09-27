Driver left badly shaken after masked men push him to ground during BMW hijacking

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The incident was reported at approximately 11.40pm on Monday night, 25 September, and is believed to have happened around 11.30pm.

A blue BMW is reported to have been hijacked by two masked men – and later found burnt out a short distance away in the area of Galliagh Park in Londonderry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both hijackers were reported as being at least 6ft in height, one was of large stocky build and one was tall but thinner. Both wore dark-coloured clothing.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PSNI

A Police Service spokesperson said: "This was a frightening ordeal for the driver who was pushed to the ground during his ordeal and, while not physically injured, he was left badly shaken.

"We're appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident, or who may have captured footage of what happened, to get in touch.

"We're also keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the vehicle that was hijacked as it left the Brookdale Park area, which may have been involved in some type of collision."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The number to call with information is 101, quoting reference number 2284 of 25/09/23.