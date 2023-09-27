News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Labour mayors join forces to urge Sunak not to scrap HS2 Northern link
UK's first drug consumption room gets approval to open in Glasgow
School pays tribute to pupil, 15, stabbed to death in Croydon
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport
Google celebrates its 25th birthday

Driver left badly shaken after masked men push him to ground during BMW hijacking

Detectives investigating a vehicle hijacking are appealing for witnesses and information.
By Gemma Murray
Published 27th Sep 2023, 16:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 16:21 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The incident was reported at approximately 11.40pm on Monday night, 25 September, and is believed to have happened around 11.30pm.

A blue BMW is reported to have been hijacked by two masked men – and later found burnt out a short distance away in the area of Galliagh Park in Londonderry.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Both hijackers were reported as being at least 6ft in height, one was of large stocky build and one was tall but thinner. Both wore dark-coloured clothing.

PSNIPSNI
PSNI
Most Popular

A Police Service spokesperson said: "This was a frightening ordeal for the driver who was pushed to the ground during his ordeal and, while not physically injured, he was left badly shaken.

"We're appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident, or who may have captured footage of what happened, to get in touch.

"We're also keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the vehicle that was hijacked as it left the Brookdale Park area, which may have been involved in some type of collision."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The number to call with information is 101, quoting reference number 2284 of 25/09/23.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org