Driver ran over pedestrian’s toe and smashed into historic city walls while trying to escape police

The PSNI

The appeal comes after that car caused a raft of damage while trying to flee police on Friday night.

Shortly after 9pm, officers stopped a vehicle at Magazine Street in Londonderry city centre after it was detected speeding in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The car then made off, before colliding with another vehicle, the city walls, a bollard close to where a group of people were standing, and drove over a pedestrian’s toe.

It then made off in the direction of Shipquay Street, towards the Diamond, and was last seen in the Bishop Street Without area.

The PSNI said the vehicle will now be displaying damage to the front and rear windscreens and missing the driver side wing mirror.