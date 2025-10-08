​A motorist who crashed into two police vehicles and a taxi in a stolen mobility car has been jailed for four months.

Sean Michael Keenan, 34, was under the influence of drink or drugs at the time of the high-speed pursuit through Belfast city centre.

Three armed response PSNI officers and the taxi driver sustained injuries during the late-night incident on August 4 this year, prosecutors said.

Keenan, from South Shields in the north west of England, was convicted of dangerous driving, failing to stop at an accident and related motoring offences.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard he was behind the wheel of a Citroen C4 initially spotted travelling erratically in the Millfield area.

Police on mobile patrol were aware the car was a stolen mobility vehicle and followed it into the city centre.

“They observed it drive towards the junction of Royal Avenue and Donegall Street where it collided with a taxi before making off at speed,” a Crown lawyer disclosed.

At that stage armed response officers commenced a pursuit and mounted an unsuccessful attempt to block the Citroen by “pre-emptive tactics”.

The car crashed into two PSNI vehicles as it continued on towards City Hall.

“As the stolen vehicle reached Musgrave Police Station it turned into Ann Street, drove against the flow of traffic and was eventually abandoned outside Laganside Bus Station,” the lawyer added.

Keenan was detained as he ran from the car towards the Lagan Lookout on Donegall Quay.

In custody he failed to provide a sample of urine for analysis.

Defence counsel Conn O’Neill told the court his client had travelled over from England for family-related matters.

“This was most regrettable and nothing like this has ever happened to him before,” the barrister submitted.

“I think it was more than just alcohol (involved).”

Imposing four months custody, District Judge Anne Marshall recognised Keenan will soon be released based on the period he has already spent on remand.