A general view of the River Lagan in Dromore near where the man was rescued,

Firefighters sprang into action this morning to rescue a man from the River Lagan in Dromore but, tragically, reported that he died at the scene.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said they were called to the County Down town just before 7:30am this morning but that sadly, they were unable to save the man.

A spokesperson said: “The thoughts and sympathies of NIFRS of Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service are with the loved ones of a man who was rescued from the River Lagan, Dromore earlier this morning."

Three fire appliances attended the scene – from Lisburn, Dromore, and Banbridge.

The spokesperson added: "Firefighters alongside other emergency services used specialist rescue equipment to rescue with man. Sadly, he died at the scene.”

Firefighters left the incident at 8.16am.

In a statement earlier, police confirmed that a body had been recovered from the River Lagan.

"A post mortem will take place in due course, however at this stage, the death is not being treated as suspicious,” police added.

PSNI officers at the scene of the incident, pictured in the grounds of Dromore Cathedral this morning.

Local DUP councillor Paul Rankin said he was receiving "very concerning news this morning that sadly a body has been found in the river at Dromore".

He said the PSNI and Fire Service were at the scene this morning directing traffic near the junctions beside Dromore Cathedral.

"I was on site this morning speaking with a police Constable, but they could not provide me with any further information," he said.

"I will be keeping in touch with the Police throughout today. Thoughts are very much with those directly impacted by this incident."

There was a heavy police presence in the town, with at least four PSNI vehicles in the area.

One pair of officers was seen patrolling the streets talking to members of the public.