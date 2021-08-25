Dromore RBL ‘Tommy’ sculpture vandalism condemned

Police are appealing for information from anyone who can help them with their inquiries into the criminal damage which was carried out at the start of this week.

Dromore RBL branch have voiced their disgust at the vandalism.

“It’s a sad state of affairs whenever these figures which are placed as a sign of respect and remembrance for all those who have gave their lives serving their country in various armed conflicts throughout the decades are desecrated and damaged.

Damage has been caused to the Royal British Legion statues in the Cenotaph at Dromore Square. Picture: PSNI

“But I would doubt those who carried out this act could even spell the words respect and remembrance, never mind know what they mean,” the branch said in a social media post.

“These figures were kindly donated to our branch plus the local community by Councillor Kyle Savage, past Deputy Mayor of ABC Council in May of this year.

“However we will not be deterred, the PSNI have been informed and investigations are ongoing,” said the branch.

Members of the public have aired their anger at the ‘disgraceful’ incident.

One woman said: “My great uncle died for hooligans who did this damage. It makes us more determined to remember them.”

Another described those responsible on social media as “vandals and thugs who have no respect for those who fought so that they would enjoy their freedom today.”

Police have appealed to anyone who was in the area between 5pm on Monday, August 23 and 1pm on Tuesday 24 who may have witnessed the incident.