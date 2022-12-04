Relatives and friends of the 17 people killed in the 1982 Ballykelly Bombing by the INLA attended a church service yesterday in memory of those murdered. The Droppin Well pub bombing on 6 December 1982 took place 40 years ago tomorrow.

Of the dead, six were local people and 11 were soldiers principally from the Cheshire Regiment, as well as the Army Catering Corps and the Light Infantry – who were all at that time based at the nearby Shackleton Barracks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Estimates of the number of people injured range from 30 to 70.

People attempt to rescue those trapped and injured after the INLA bomb attack at the Droppin Well pub which killed 17 people 40 years ago this week. Photo: Pacemaker.

The bomb consisted of 5lbs of commercial explosives, which was left in a box under a bench seat near a support pillar in the function room.

The majority who died were killed not by falling masonry. It was one of the worst atrocities of the Troubles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jennifer Tate, Secretary of the Limavady Branch of the Royal British Legion, attended a Memorial Service yesterday in Tamlaghtfinlagan Parish Church for those who were killed.

It was attended by family and friends of those killed and former members of the Cheshire Regiment Association.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most of the casulaties of the INLA bomb were killed not by the explosion but by falling masonry. With 17 dead injured and up to 70 injured it was one of the worst atrocities of the Troubles.

"It is very important that we remember the sacrifice made by serving soldiers and innocent civilians at the hands of terrorists," she told the News Letter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I had two cousins killed by that bomb, so on a personal level it is important that we remember our loved ones every day.

"Carole Watts was killed on the night and Nicola George was very severely wounded by the bomb and died a couple of years later."

Advertisement Hide Ad

The death of the two sisters left her aunt and uncle "devastated for the rest of their lives" she added.

The deaths left five siblings behind. "They were devastated - the whole family circle. The whole community of Limavady District was just destroyed by that terrible act in 1982.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I can only speak personally but every time I pass the Droppin Well I think of my two cousins and I think of the other people that were killed on that day."