Drug abusers make life hell for one of Belfast's best-loved churches: Used needle clear-ups before Sunday services and abuse from rough sleepers as officials struggle with city centre problem

St George's Parish Church in the heart of Belfast has an increasing problem with drug abusers and problem drinkers occupying its grounds at night. Photo copyright Michael Dibb.

Rough-sleeping addicts are trying to turn the grounds of one of Belfast’s oldest and best-loved churches into an open-air drug den – while police turn the other cheek.

That’s according to officials at St George’s Parish Church in the city centre, who say drug abusers and problem drinkers are befouling its grounds and graves, leaving used needles that need to be cleaned up before Sunday services, hurling abuse at parishioners on their way to worship, and even physically attacking people who try to wake them up and move them on.

Officials say Saturday nights are especially bad but they get little help from police who, they state, often take hours to arrive to a non-emergency call, if they respond at all.

The establishment at the capital city’s oldest Anglican church say the PSNI advised them on how to better secure the site, but as they’re in a listed building they have neither the money nor easy access to planning permission that would enable them to do so. They’re now calling for more action to tackle the problem.

Detritus and foul waste left behind on the building of St George's Parish Church by the problem substance abusers.

A policeman dealing with the area, Sergeant David McKinley, said the church grounds and surrounding areas are “regularly patrolled” and if offences are seen “they are dealt with robustly” – but he also maintained there is “a wider societal issue” in dealing with on-street drinking, drugs and anti-social behaviour.

For James Dingley, church warden at St George’s, enough is enough. He says that recently part of the site’s car park barrier was broken off to use as weapon when a fight broke out among the substance abusers, and they’ve also been known to burst into the church to harangue choir practice.

“We have taken all precautions that we can,” he said. “We lock the gates of an evening, but they simply climb over our railings.

“We inform the police of incidents, but often the police do not even respond to 101 calls and sometimes appear only hours after they are needed.

“In the past year we have had to employ a private security company to patrol the ground when we are open of an evening, which is prohibitively expensive for anything other than a short-term solution.

“The situation now constitutes a serious health hazard – on one morning 17 used needles were recovered on the grounds. On most Sunday mornings, all their detritus has to be cleared up before services can begin.”

Describing the current problems “a serious health and safety situation”, Mr Dingley said: “While we have had sympathetic noises from the council and police, action is sadly lacking at either the preventative or reaction level.”

Stating the PSNI are “aware of issues being reported by this High Street church”, Sgt McKinley said: “It is important to note that many of the people who are out on the streets of our city are vulnerable and require support in terms of their addiction, homelessness and mental wellbeing.

Foul waste like this is regularly found on the church grounds, which officials have to clean up before services can begin.

“We work tirelessly with our partners to ensure our city is a safe place for all our residents and welcome any new approaches or practices around how best to protect those who are most vulnerable and at risk.