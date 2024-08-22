Drug accused pair said they had planned to sell a car to man they met at Celtic matches

Court report

​​Two alleged drug couriers detained at Belfast Port with £300,000 worth of cocaine claimed they were just over to sell a car to a man they met at Glasgow Celtic matches, the High Court heard today.

John Greig, 64, and Peter Kimmet, 51, denied knowing anything about the consignment discovered in the boot of their Citroen DS3 earlier this month.

The pair, both from Glasgow, were refused bail amid concerns they could be put under pressure by the criminal gang who owned the illicit haul.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prosecutors said security staff at the terminal searched the vehicle because Kimmet appeared nervous when he tried to make a last-minute booking for a ferry to Cairnryan on August 12.

A bag found wrapped in a pair of jeans contained three brick-sized packages of white powder. Belfast Harbour Police were notified and arrested the two men at the scene.

Tests carried out on the packages confirmed the presence of cocaine with an estimated street value of £300,000.

Kimmet, of Ravel Row, and Greig, from Slatefield Street, are jointly charged with possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During interviews the defendants insisted they were unaware of the contents of the bag.

They told police that they had travelled over to Northern Ireland and on down to Dublin with plans to sell the Citroen.

But according to their account the buyer failed to show, with a man believed to be his brother instead turning up and giving them a bag to take to Scotland.

Detectives have been unable to identify anyone involved in the alleged car selling arrangement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defence counsel Michael Boyd argued, however, that both accused provided a consistent and clear version of events about the proposed trade with a man referred to as “McCafferty”.

“They said they knew him from Dublin from going to see Glasgow Celtic games and he had expressed an interest in a car,” the barrister submitted.

The court was told Greig carried out work on the vehicle and drove it to Dublin for the planned meeting, accompanied by Kimmet.

“A relative turned up, asked them to take the bag back to Scotland and that McCafferty would see them at the next Celtic match,” Mr Boyd added. “They didn’t think much of it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Denying bail to both defendants based on the risk of re-offending, Mr Justice McFarland highlighted how a crime gang was now out £300,000 worth of seized drugs.