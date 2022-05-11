Drugs linked to East Belfast UVF seized by police

PSNI

The drugs were recovered by detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF), along with officers from the Tactical Support Group, during searches in east and south Belfast on Wednesday (May 11), police said.

Drugs supply paraphernalia was also seized during the searches in Ridgeway Street and Euston Street.

Detective Inspector Maguire said: “I would like to thank the community for their continued support in removing drugs which could have caused harm and addiction issues.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We will listen to the community and act on information they provide, so I would encourage members of the public with information regarding drug dealing to call 101, or you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/”