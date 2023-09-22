Drugs seized by officers from the PSNI Paramilitary Crime Task Force during planned searches
Officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) carried out a search in the Mossvale Street area of north Belfast this morning, (Friday 22nd September).
Detective Inspector Corrigan said: “As a result of the search, a quantity of suspected herbal cannabis, with an approximate street value of £1,500, and associated paraphernalia was seized.
No arrests have been made at this time, however, our enquiries are ongoing.
“This search is a demonstration of our commitment to tackle all types of criminality and I would encourage anyone with information about the supply or use of illegal drugs to contact police on 101.
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”