Drugs with an estimated street value of £1.5 million have been seized in Co Antrim

Police have seized drugs worth £1.5m in Co Antrim

The PSNI said substantial quantities of cocaine, cannabis, prescription tablets and ammunition were recovered by officers following a search of a rural shed dwelling in the Dunadry area on Wednesday.

Detective Inspector Conor Sweeney from Organised Crime Branch said: "Supported by our local policing team, colleagues with assistance from tactical support group and ANPR interceptors, the drugs and drug-related paraphernalia have now been removed for forensic examination.

"A related search was also conducted by officers at a premises in the nearby area, and our enquiries are continuing this evening.

"We work relentlessly to tackle the supply, use and harm caused by illegal drugs and we will continue to do this to disrupt and prevent those involved in drug-related activity.

"We would ask anyone who may have information about drug-related activity in their community to contact us.