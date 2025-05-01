Drugs with an estimated street value of £1.5 million have been seized in Co Antrim

Published 1st May 2025, 07:26 BST
Image from the Police Service for Northern Ireland of drugs with an estimated street value of £1.5 million have been seized in Co Antrim
Police have seized drugs worth £1.5m in Co Antrim

The PSNI said substantial quantities of cocaine, cannabis, prescription tablets and ammunition were recovered by officers following a search of a rural shed dwelling in the Dunadry area on Wednesday.

Detective Inspector Conor Sweeney from Organised Crime Branch said: "Supported by our local policing team, colleagues with assistance from tactical support group and ANPR interceptors, the drugs and drug-related paraphernalia have now been removed for forensic examination.

"A related search was also conducted by officers at a premises in the nearby area, and our enquiries are continuing this evening.

The PSNI said substantial quantities of cocaine, cannabis, prescription tablets and ammunition, were recovered by officers following a search of a rural shed dwelling in the Dunadry area on Wednesday. Photo: PSNI/PA Wire

"We work relentlessly to tackle the supply, use and harm caused by illegal drugs and we will continue to do this to disrupt and prevent those involved in drug-related activity.

"We would ask anyone who may have information about drug-related activity in their community to contact us.

"Any information, regardless of how insignificant it may seem, could help make a big difference in tackling this type of organised crime and the harm it causes."

