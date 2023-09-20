Drugs with an estimated street value of £50,000 seized during planned search at a residential property

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Johnstone said: “Our officers carried out a planned search at a residential property in The Orchard area of the in Draperstown on Tuesday, September 19

“Approximately 1.2kg of suspected class A drugs, namely cocaine, with an estimated street value of £50,000, was seized along with a small amount of suspected class B drugs, electronic devices and assorted drugs-related paraphernalia.

“A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply, possession of a class A controlled drug and possession of a class B drug.

“The man remains in custody at this time, assisting with our enquiries.

“This search and arrest demonstrates our commitment to keeping local communities across Mid-Ulster safe from this type of criminality.