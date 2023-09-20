News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Up to 60 Met Police officers could face sack per month
Cost of living payment: Exact date £300 boost will be paid this autumn
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury

Drugs with an estimated street value of £50,000 seized during planned search at a residential property

Officers from Cookstown District Support Team have made an arrest following the seizure of a quantity of suspected class A drugs
By Michael Cousins
Published 20th Sep 2023, 10:15 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Johnstone said: “Our officers carried out a planned search at a residential property in The Orchard area of the in Draperstown on Tuesday, September 19

“Approximately 1.2kg of suspected class A drugs, namely cocaine, with an estimated street value of £50,000, was seized along with a small amount of suspected class B drugs, electronic devices and assorted drugs-related paraphernalia.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply, possession of a class A controlled drug and possession of a class B drug.

“A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply, possession of a class A controlled drug and possession of a class B drug“A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply, possession of a class A controlled drug and possession of a class B drug
“A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply, possession of a class A controlled drug and possession of a class B drug
Most Popular

“The man remains in custody at this time, assisting with our enquiries.

“This search and arrest demonstrates our commitment to keeping local communities across Mid-Ulster safe from this type of criminality.

“We would appeal to anyone with concerns to contact police on 101. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”