Drugs with an estimated street value of £50,000 seized during planned search at a residential property
Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Johnstone said: “Our officers carried out a planned search at a residential property in The Orchard area of the in Draperstown on Tuesday, September 19
“Approximately 1.2kg of suspected class A drugs, namely cocaine, with an estimated street value of £50,000, was seized along with a small amount of suspected class B drugs, electronic devices and assorted drugs-related paraphernalia.
“A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply, possession of a class A controlled drug and possession of a class B drug.
“The man remains in custody at this time, assisting with our enquiries.
“This search and arrest demonstrates our commitment to keeping local communities across Mid-Ulster safe from this type of criminality.
“We would appeal to anyone with concerns to contact police on 101. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”