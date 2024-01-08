Drugs worth £100,000 seized from a house in south Armagh as police vow to 'take action to prevent those who bring harm' to the local community
and live on Freeview channel 276
At this address, officers located approximately 120 cannabis plants in various states of growth and a large amount of dried cannabis with a combined estimated street value of approximately £100,000.
A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including cultivating cannabis, possession of a class B controlled drug, possession of a class B drug with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of a class B drug.
He currently remains in custody assisting with police enquiries.
Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Adam Corner said: “This search, arrest and seizure is a result of the public working directly with police to tackle the issue of drug supply and misuse in the south Armagh area.
“I am confident that this result will not only show our community we are keen to listen to their concerns, but will show we can take action to prevent those who bring harm to our community.
"If you have information about the supply of drugs please contact police on 101 or speak to a Slieve Gullion Neighbourhood Police Officer.
"Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”