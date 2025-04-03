Drugs worth £150k seized and two due in court as police probe INLA criminality in Londonderry

INLA members on parade in 2007.INLA members on parade in 2007.
Police probing INLA criminality in Londonderry say they’ve seized drugs worth £150,000.

Two men have been arrested, says a PSNI spokesman, and are due to appear in Londonderry Magistrates Court tomorrow (4th).

The pair, one aged 38 and the other 37, have been charged with conspiracy to supply class A and class B drugs, possession of class A and class B drugs and possession of class A and class B controlled drugs with intent to supply them to another.

Said the spokesman: “As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”

The arrests come after an Organised Crime Branch probe into criminality linked to the INLA, and comes after detectives seized a large quantity of drugs from a vehicle in Derry this week.

The Irish National Liberation Army, one of the smaller republican paramilitary groups during the Troubles, has been on official ceasefire since 1998 but is widely believed to have moved into organised crime, especially in its Dublin operations.

