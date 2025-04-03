Drugs worth £150k seized and two due in court as police probe INLA criminality in Londonderry

INLA members on parade in 2007.

Police probing INLA criminality in Londonderry say they’ve seized drugs worth £150,000.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two men have been arrested, says a PSNI spokesman, and are due to appear in Londonderry Magistrates Court tomorrow (4th).

The pair, one aged 38 and the other 37, have been charged with conspiracy to supply class A and class B drugs, possession of class A and class B drugs and possession of class A and class B controlled drugs with intent to supply them to another.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Said the spokesman: “As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”

The arrests come after an Organised Crime Branch probe into criminality linked to the INLA, and comes after detectives seized a large quantity of drugs from a vehicle in Derry this week.