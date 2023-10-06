Dublin court dismisses 'hate speech' case against Northern Ireland man for preaching against homosexuality
Ryan Willimson from Loughbrickland was charged with using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to provoke a breach of the peace and with failing to stop preaching when directed by Gardai.
A spokesman for the Irish courts said the charges related to preaching on O'Connell Street Lower in Dublin on 17 June 2023.
The case recently came before Dublin District Court when both charges were dismissed under the Probation Act.
It is understood that this usually means the court accepted the charges and facts were proven, but used the probation act to dismiss the case without a conviction.
In the wake of the hearing, Mr Williamson issues a message thanking his supporters for their prayers.
"The outcome was a dismissal under the Probation Act,” he said. “It essentially means no criminal conviction, penalty or conditions were applied as the matter was in the judges opinion trivial and appearing in court was thought punishment enough.
The reason he wasn't acquitted totally was that the judge took the side of an officer who said he did not stop preaching when asked. He insists he did.
"The judge made it clear that he had no problem with my preaching and agreed it was lawful under Articles 9. 10 and 11 of the European Convention of Human Rights (Freedom of Conscience and Religion, Expression and Association).
"No witness appeared against me except the prosecuting Gardai officer, nor was any evidence presented to prove alleged hate speech I had supposedly preached, except the vague statement that I was speaking against the LGBTQ community.
"In response I was able to articulate clearly that all of my preaching was based upon the word of God before me in the witness box.”
He was previously acquitted of similar charges for preaching in Larne and Dundalk.
Mr Williamson was accused of using hate speech at the Belfast Pride parade in July where he also alleged he was assaulted and his equipment damaged. Police said that enquiries into the actions of a number of individuals are ongoing.