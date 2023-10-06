Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ryan Willimson from Loughbrickland was charged with using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to provoke a breach of the peace and with failing to stop preaching when directed by Gardai.

A spokesman for the Irish courts said the charges related to preaching on O'Connell Street Lower in Dublin on 17 June 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The case recently came before Dublin District Court when both charges were dismissed under the Probation Act.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preacher Ryan Williamson, 44, was arrested by PSNI officers for suspected disorderly behaviour after refusing to stop preaching in Larne town centre in 2021. The case against him was brought to court in Ballymena where he was aquitted of the charge.

It is understood that this usually means the court accepted the charges and facts were proven, but used the probation act to dismiss the case without a conviction.

In the wake of the hearing, Mr Williamson issues a message thanking his supporters for their prayers.

"The outcome was a dismissal under the Probation Act,” he said. “It essentially means no criminal conviction, penalty or conditions were applied as the matter was in the judges opinion trivial and appearing in court was thought punishment enough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The reason he wasn't acquitted totally was that the judge took the side of an officer who said he did not stop preaching when asked. He insists he did.

"The judge made it clear that he had no problem with my preaching and agreed it was lawful under Articles 9. 10 and 11 of the European Convention of Human Rights (Freedom of Conscience and Religion, Expression and Association).

"No witness appeared against me except the prosecuting Gardai officer, nor was any evidence presented to prove alleged hate speech I had supposedly preached, except the vague statement that I was speaking against the LGBTQ community.

"In response I was able to articulate clearly that all of my preaching was based upon the word of God before me in the witness box.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was previously acquitted of similar charges for preaching in Larne and Dundalk.