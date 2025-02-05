Dungannon fire: 21-year-old man charged with arson after four rescued from house blaze

A 21-year-old man has been charged with arson after a house fire in Dungannon on Monday.

Eight police officers rescued two adults and two children from the house in the Cunninghams Lane area of the Tyrone town.

Police told the News Letter they are not treating the suspected arson attack as a hate crime.

The eight officers were all treated in hospital for smoke inhalation.

Police in Dungannon have made two arrests following a serious fire at a house in the Cunninghams Lane area of the town on Monday, February. Photo: Pacemaker

Police said on Tuesday night that a 15-year-old male had been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life, and remained in police custody assisting with enquiries.

A 21-year-old man rescued from the roof of the house during the blaze was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

This afternoon, police announced that he had been charged with arson with intent to endanger life.

He is expected to appear before Strabane Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Police also said the 15-year-old male who was arrested has been released on bail to allow for further enquiries to be carried out.

Four people were taken to hospital following the fire, which occurred shortly after 8.30pm on Monday.

A man aged 37 and a woman aged 70 remain in a serious condition, while two children, aged seven and 10, are in a stable condition.

DUP councillor Clement Cuthberston said the local community was “in total shock” by the arson attack.

“We understand it was a Portuguese family living in the Cunninghams Lanes area and our thoughts and prayers are with them as they recover in hospital, including the two young children,” he said.

He affirmed a police appeal for people to remove video of the blazing house from social media.

Speaking to media at PSNI headquarters in east Belfast on Tuesday, Deputy Chief Constable Bobby Singleton said he believes those in the house may have died had it not been for the “brave and courageous actions of these police officers”.

Mr Singleton said police were the first emergency service on the scene.