Dungannon murder: Second man arrested after man in his 70s found dead in flat
Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team say the man, aged 30, was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including the murder of a man aged in his 70s at a flat in the Corrainey Park area on Thursday (27th).
He remains in police custody at this time.
A 30-year-old man arrested on Saturday (1st) also remains in police custody.
Said Detective Chief Inspector Kerrie Foreman: “We are continuing to investigate this tragic death and I am appealing to anyone who believes they may have information that could assist us with our investigation to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1576 27/02/25.”
Photos and footage can be shared with police through the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk
A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport
Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.