Dungannon murder: Second man arrested after man in his 70s found dead in flat

The scene in Corrainey Park in Dungannon, Co Tyrone, on Friday (28th) where a man died following a serious assault. Photo: Cate McCurry/PA Wire

A second man has been arrested over a man murdered in Dungannon.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team say the man, aged 30, was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including the murder of a man aged in his 70s at a flat in the Corrainey Park area on Thursday (27th).

He remains in police custody at this time.

A 30-year-old man arrested on Saturday (1st) also remains in police custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Said Detective Chief Inspector Kerrie Foreman: “We are continuing to investigate this tragic death and I am appealing to anyone who believes they may have information that could assist us with our investigation to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1576 27/02/25.”

Photos and footage can be shared with police through the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport