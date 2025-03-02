Dungannon murder: Second man arrested after man in his 70s found dead in flat

By Iain Gray
Published 2nd Mar 2025, 11:16 BST
The scene in Corrainey Park in Dungannon, Co Tyrone, on Friday (28th) where a man died following a serious assault. Photo: Cate McCurry/PA WireThe scene in Corrainey Park in Dungannon, Co Tyrone, on Friday (28th) where a man died following a serious assault. Photo: Cate McCurry/PA Wire
A second man has been arrested over a man murdered in Dungannon.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team say the man, aged 30, was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including the murder of a man aged in his 70s at a flat in the Corrainey Park area on Thursday (27th).

He remains in police custody at this time.

A 30-year-old man arrested on Saturday (1st) also remains in police custody.

Said Detective Chief Inspector Kerrie Foreman: “We are continuing to investigate this tragic death and I am appealing to anyone who believes they may have information that could assist us with our investigation to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1576 27/02/25.”

Photos and footage can be shared with police through the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

