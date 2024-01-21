All Sections
Dungiven armed robbery: PSNI seek information on County Londonderry incidents

The PSNI have asked anyone with information on robberies of two premises in the Dungiven area to contact detectives.
By David Thompson
Published 21st Jan 2024, 11:56 GMT
Police can be contacted on 101 or on the PSNI website. Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org Photo: National WorldPolice can be contacted on 101 or on the PSNI website. Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org Photo: National World
Police say they received reports of a number of masked and armed men entering a licensed premises near Dungiven on Friday evening, 19th January.The incident was reported around 7.20pm. The report said a number of masked, one of whom was believed to be armed with a hand gun had entered a sports club in the Garvagh Road area and made threats before making off.A further report was made to police around 9pm that masked men had entered licensed premises on Main Street and again made threats before leaving.There are no reports of any injuries.A police investigation has been commenced into these incidents and enquiries are ongoing.

Detectives are appealing to anyone with any information in relation to these incidents to contact 101.A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.