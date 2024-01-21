Dungiven armed robbery: PSNI seek information on County Londonderry incidents
Police say they received reports of a number of masked and armed men entering a licensed premises near Dungiven on Friday evening, 19th January.The incident was reported around 7.20pm. The report said a number of masked, one of whom was believed to be armed with a hand gun had entered a sports club in the Garvagh Road area and made threats before making off.A further report was made to police around 9pm that masked men had entered licensed premises on Main Street and again made threats before leaving.There are no reports of any injuries.A police investigation has been commenced into these incidents and enquiries are ongoing.
Detectives are appealing to anyone with any information in relation to these incidents to contact 101.A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.
Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.