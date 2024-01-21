Police say they received reports of a number of masked and armed men entering a licensed premises near Dungiven on Friday evening, 19th January.The incident was reported around 7.20pm. The report said a number of masked, one of whom was believed to be armed with a hand gun had entered a sports club in the Garvagh Road area and made threats before making off.A further report was made to police around 9pm that masked men had entered licensed premises on Main Street and again made threats before leaving.There are no reports of any injuries.A police investigation has been commenced into these incidents and enquiries are ongoing.