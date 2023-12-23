Dunmurry search leads to drugs seizure and arrest of two
and live on Freeview channel 276
A quantity of suspected Class A and Class B controlled drugs were located during the search and taken away for further examination, alongside a quantity of cash, drug-related paraphernalia and fireworks.
The men, the first of whom was aged in his 30s and the second aged in his 40s, were arrested on suspicion of offences including possession of Class A and Class B controlled drugs with intent to supply, possession of Class A and B controlled drugs, and possession of fireworks without a licence.
West Belfast Area Commander, Chief Inspector Claire Hamilton said: "Through Operation Dealbreaker, we are committed to tackling every aspect of drug misuse in our community, removing dangerous drugs from our streets and holding those who peddle them to account through our courts. Together, we can work to break the vicious cycle of drug misuse and supply.
“If you have information, or concerns, about the illegal use or supply of drugs please contact us on the non-emergency number 101. Alternatively, information can also be given anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.
Anyone who thinks they might have a problem with alcohol and/or drugs and would like to get help can visit www.drugsandalcoholni.info This also includes details of services available for individuals affected by someone else’s drinking and/or drug misuse.”