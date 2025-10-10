DUP contrasts 'lack of interest' in Catherine Connolly dissident link with furore over Heather Humphreys' ties to Orange Order

The DUP has lamented what it says is a lack of interest being shown in Catherine Connolly's hiring of a dissident republican gunwoman.

The party contrasted this with the controversy which attended the fact that her rival for the Irish presidency, Heather Humphreys, has connections to the Orange Order.

The TUV meanwhile said the revelations about Ms Connolly's employment of a republican ex-convict "speaks volumes" about her judgement – "or lack thereof".

The race to succeed Michael D Higgins as Irish president is now down to two people: Fine Gael's Ms Humphreys, and Sinn Fein-backed Ms Connolly.

Irish independent presidential candidate, Catherine Connolly, who is backed by Sinn Fein, previously hired a convicted republican (Conor O'Mearain/PA Wire)

The winner will be chosen by a public vote on October 24.

So far, Ms Connolly is the front-runner.

Online Irish newspaper The Journal reported on October 1 that Ms Connolly had hired a woman who was sentenced to several years in jail after being found guilty by the Special Criminal Court (the jury-less court used for terrorist cases) for possession of firearms and ammunition more than 10 years ago.

According to The Irish Sun, she was caught with the guns "ahead of a planned robbery".

The woman was a member of Eirigi, a fringe republican political party.

Eirigi has said that the Good Friday Agreement is "designed to entrench and solidify occupation with the acquiescence and support of native politicians", describing it as Britain's "final solution to the ‘Irish problem’".

Upon the woman's release after serving more than four years, she was recruited by Ms Connolly upon to work on a committee on the Irish language in the Irish parliament.

The woman went on to quit after several months.

According to the Irish Independent, the woman attended Eirigi's ard fheis the same month she was recruited by Ms Connolly, though Ms Connolly insists she was not a member when she hired her.

Ms Connolly has since gone on to defend her appointment, saying the woman had realised what she done was “utterly wrong” and had rehabilitated herself.

She complained the woman's privacy had been breached, and said it was “unfortunate” she was “being hauled through this”.

DUP MLA William Irwin said: “The Irish Presidential election is of little interest to majority of people in Northern Ireland, but it has highlighted the reality of the so-called ‘new Ireland’ that some like to peddle.

"When it emerged that Heather Humphreys’ husband had been a member of the Orange Order, it sparked days of controversy in the Republic.

"Yet employing someone involved in dissident republican activity has barely caused a ripple.

"That speaks volumes about society in the Republic of Ireland.

"Such blatant double standards should trouble anyone who claims to stand for equality, tolerance and genuine reconciliation.”

Meanwhile TUV MLA Timothy Gaston said: “Catherine Connolly’s decision to hire a convicted gun criminal into Leinster House might shock some but given who’s backing her, it’s hardly out of character.

“When someone endorsed by Sinn Fein decides to overlook a person’s involvement with a planned armed robbery, it tells you everything about their moral compass.

"This is the same political mindset that has spent years normalising and excusing terrorism, rewriting history to present violent republicans as victims rather than perpetrators.

“Connolly can talk all she likes about compassion and rehabilitation, but there’s a world of difference between giving someone a second chance and placing a convicted gun criminal inside your national parliament.

"It speaks volumes about the judgement - or lack thereof - of someone seeking the highest office in the land.

“From a TUV perspective, this is exactly what happens when the political establishment refuses to draw a moral line between right and wrong.

"Those who stood with or excused the gunmen are now comfortable giving them jobs at the heart of democracy.