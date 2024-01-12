DUP keeps on pressure over where money is coming from to fund failed libel cases of Sinn Fein figures
It estimates that the cost of the recent backfiring effort of Gerry Kelly to sue a journalist will run into six figures.
The basic salary of an MLA is £55,000, though this was slashed to just over £37,000 last year due to the absence of an assembly.
The North Belfast MLA began his failed libel crusade in 2020, claiming an allegation that he shot a prison guard in the head was defamatory – something a judge comprehensively rubbished in Belfast's High Court on Monday, citing Mr Kelly's pride in his IRA background.
Asked about the recent rash of Sinn Fein libel actions on Wednesday, its northern leader Michelle O'Neill stated that there is “no joined-up, concerted effort to silence anybody – but I do defend anybody's right to defend their own name”.
She added: “And in terms of any cases that are taken, these are taken on people's individual basis, it's not about Sinn Fein supporting these cases, it's about individuals defending their own names.”
When asked by the BBC if the party will contribute to Mr Kelly's costs it led to this:
Reporter: “And what about those legal costs? Will the party be contributing ...”
O'Neill: “I think that answers the question. It's for individuals to defend their own case and decide to take their case.”
Reporter: “So the party won't be contributing to those legal costs?”
O'Neill: “I think I just answered that.”
Reporter: “Is it yes or no?”
O'Neill: “I think I just answered the question.”
Yesterday, the News Letter asked Sinn Fein:
a) Whether Sinn Fein has contributed to the legal costs of Michelle O'Neill's failed libel bid, party activist Liam Lappin's failed libel bid, and John Finucane's current libel bid against DUP councillor Marc Collins?
b) Can you tell us how many current, live lawsuits there are in which Sinn Fein members are litigants?
No response had been received at time of writing.
East Belfast DUP MLA David Brooks said: “There needs to be absolute clarity around Sinn Fein’s contribution toward legal actions. All such support should be properly registered.”