DUP MP Jim Shannon calls Kingsmills massacre 'pinnacle of evil intention' as he calls for public inquiry

Kingsmills families and supporters face the media last month after the end of the inquest into the atrocity. Pic: Oliver McVeigh/PA Wire

In an adjournment debate on the inquest findings into the killing of 10 Protestant workmen at Kingsmills in Co Armagh in 1976, Mr Shannon called for a “day of reckoning”.

The atrocity, which was one of the most notorious of the Troubles, saw the 10 workmen killed when their minibus was ambushed by a gang of at least 12 men posing as British soldiers outside the village on their way home from a textiles factory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the inquest findings published recently, a coroner ruled the murders were an “overtly sectarian attack by the IRA”.

The shootings were seen as a retaliatory action in response to loyalist attacks against two Catholic families the day before in which six men were fatally injured.

Mr Shannon told the Commons: “The Kingsmill massacre families deserve more and I very, very humbly ask for that inquiry, that justice, that public inquiry, those questions to be answered for them.”

The government's legacy bill came into effect this week, meaning all new civil litigation and inquests into Troubles-related deaths which have not completed oral evidence were stopped.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier in the debate Mr Shannon said that the continuation of some police ombudsman cases, despite the legacy bill halting other investigations, was “an anomaly”.

He said: “We in this party, and I believe all parties on this side of the chamber, opposed that legacy bill in its entirety and yet, not excluding the state bodies. My view was that government was seeking to cease these cases and not see the furtherance of any police ombudsman cases.

“And I'm afraid that question really has to be answered because there is an anomaly, there is a disparity for those who lost loved ones at Kingsmill and elsewhere.”

He said the coroner in the inquest should have named three now-deceased individuals believed to have been involved in perpetrating the attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told MPs: “The coroner failed to name the three known IRA terrorists, individuals who are now deceased themselves and who carried out the killings.

“The coroner should have done that; it was common knowledge, but for the purposes of the coroner's report, they should have been named.”

The MP for Strangford also stated that the Irish police, An Garda Siochana, were not cooperative with investigations into the massacre.

He said: “The excuse within the findings that the Garda were not asked for information that they held at the time is completely, my goodness me, is untenable and further makes a mockery of the current legal proceedings against the government legacy legislation, when this clear evidence of their unwillingness then and now to help with investigations is so blatant.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern Ireland minister Steve Baker said the Kingsmills murders are an “appalling example of the pain and suffering inflicted on civilians during the Troubles”.