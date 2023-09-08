Watch more videos on Shots!

Anti-terror officers carried out at least three searches in the Creggan area on Thursday in which they seized two military hand grenades, two handguns, over 50 rounds of ammunition, over a kilogram of plastic explosives and £2,000 in cash.

Subsequently, rioters threw petrol bombs, rocks, masonry, steel poles and traffic cones at officers.

Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton said the injuries to officers included burns, head injuries and potential fractures. He said officers suffered 16 injuries.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood has come under fire for comments he made on social media during rioting in the Creggan area of Londonderry on Thursday night. Photo: Liam McBurney

Last night Foyle MP and SDLP leader Colum Eastwood issued a statement appealing for calm.

He also issued a comment on social media, which drew some criticism soon afterwards.

He said: "In Creggan now, I’ve spoken to residents and the police. I’ve appealed for the police to end their operation as soon as possible so peace can be restored. Violence will solve nothing."

The local DUP MLA later took serious issue with the SDLP leader's comment.

Despite wearing heavy protective clothing, PSNO officers suffered 16 inuries during the rioting in the Creggan area of Londonderry on Thursday.

Gary Middleton said, “For Colum Eastwood to suggest that police should withdraw from Creggan 'so peace can be restored' is an outrageous comment. This was an active police operation which recovered a suspected firearm, as well as a number of suspected pipe bombs and ammunition. It isn’t for Colum Eastwood or anyone else to dictate how long that process should take.

“Police officers did not cause the disturbances that occurred in Creggan, they were the victim of them. It was those who prepared the petrol bombs and then used children to throw them who are responsible. Instead of recognising that fact, Colum Eastwood chose to engage in cheap ‘dog whistle’ politics.”

The SDLP responded that Mr Eastwood was on the ground during the rioting, working with the community and police “to ensure that a difficult situation didn’t descend into further violence and that the police operation was concluded as quickly as possible”.

