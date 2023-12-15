'Eamonn was taken from us in the most brutal and violent way': O'Hanlon family

No one deserved to die the way Eamonn O’Hanlon did on a Gilford street in May last year, his family has said.

Following the sentencing of his killer at Belfast Crown Court on Friday (15 December), Mr O’Hanlon’s family and the PSNI welcomed the minimum 12-year prison term handed to Frank McAlinden.

Mr O’Hanlon was the victim of a stabbing attack at Hill Street in the Co Down village in the early hours of May 21, 2022.

The 36-year-old was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital but did not survive the single stab wound to his chest.

At court on Friday, McAlinden, 26, was told he will serve a minimum of 12 years.

He had previously pleaded guilty to the murder of Mr O’Hanlon. McAlinden was also sentenced to 18 months for possession of an offensive weapon, but both sentences will be served concurrently.

Detective Inspector Griffin said: “Eamonn O’Hanlon was stabbed once in the chest during an altercation.

"The attack took place outside a house in Hill Street in Gilford in the early hours of Saturday 21 May 2022. Mr O’Hanlon was taken to hospital, but sadly died from his injury.”

D/I Griffin said the investigation was “straightforward” due to the fact that McAlinden had handed himself in to police later the same day, and admitted to stabbing Mr O’Hanlon, but said it was still “distressing for all concerned”.

The investigating officer added: “This callous and shocking attack has taken a man’s life. It leaves behind a family, who have lost their loved one and whose lives will never be the same again.

“I can only hope that today’s sentencing sends a very clear message. Such acts of violence, in any form, simply can’t be and won’t be tolerated.

"They have irreversible consequences, for all. My thoughts, and that of the team, are with Eamonn’s family and loved ones who continue to grieve.”

A statement issued on behalf of the O’Hanlon’s family said: “The O’Hanlon family would like to thank everyone for their heartfelt support over the past year and a half.

"Eamonn was a much-loved dad, son, brother, uncle, nephew and friend. We have all been robbed of a future with our loved one.

“He was taken from us in the most brutal and violent way, that no one deserves."

The O’Hanlon family also praised the paramedics who fought to save Eamonn’s life, and the police investigation team for supporting them through the “toughest or journeys”.

The statement added: “We hope and pray that no other families will have to go through the pain that we have had to endure.

"We, as a family, would like to express our deepest thanks to the Ambulance Service who responded and tried to save Eamonn.

"We’d like to thank the police and the investigation team who have supported us through the toughest of journeys, and all in the criminal justice system who have helped us reach this stage.