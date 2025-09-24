East Belfast route remains closed after one person involved in collision rushed to hospital

By Gemma Murray
Published 24th Sep 2025, 10:16 BST
Updated 24th Sep 2025, 11:35 BST
One person has been rushed to hospital after a traffic collision on the Holywood Road, Belfast.

The route remains closed at this time – but is not believed to be shut all day, according to a PSNI source.

A spokesman for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said they received a ‘999 call at 09:22 on Wednesday 24th September, following reports of an RTC in the Holywood Road area, Belfast’.

They added: ‘NIAS dispatched 1 Emergency Ambulance and a Rapid Response Paramedic to the scene.

NIAS

‘Following assessment and initial treatment at scene, one patient has been taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast by Ambulance.’

Earlier the PSNI said the road is closed between Tillysburn and Inverary Drive.

But local diversions are in place.

And motorists were advised to seek an alternative route for their journey.

