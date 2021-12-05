East Belfast UVF linked to drugs arrest of 21-year-old

A 21-year-old man has been charged with a number of drugs related offences by police investigating suspected drugs criminality linked to East Belfast UVF.

By Graeme Cousins
Sunday, 5th December 2021, 10:29 am
The charges include possession of class A and class B drugs, possession of class A and class B drugs with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of class B drugs.

He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court tomorrow. As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

The charges are in connection with the arrest of a man in east Belfast on Saturday by officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF), investigating suspected drugs criminality linked to East Belfast UVF.