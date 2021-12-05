East Belfast UVF linked to drugs arrest of 21-year-old

Officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force are investigating suspected drugs criminality linked to East Belfast UVF

The charges include possession of class A and class B drugs, possession of class A and class B drugs with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of class B drugs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court tomorrow. As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.