East Belfast UVF linked to drugs arrest of 21-year-old
A 21-year-old man has been charged with a number of drugs related offences by police investigating suspected drugs criminality linked to East Belfast UVF.
Sunday, 5th December 2021, 10:29 am
The charges include possession of class A and class B drugs, possession of class A and class B drugs with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of class B drugs.
He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court tomorrow. As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
The charges are in connection with the arrest of a man in east Belfast on Saturday by officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF), investigating suspected drugs criminality linked to East Belfast UVF.