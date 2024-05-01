Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It follows a search of a house in the Finmore Court area of East Belfast on Saturday, 6 April by the Paramilitary Crime Task Force.

The arrest was linked to an ongoing investigation into drugs criminality linked to East Belfast UVF.

The suspect has since been charged with possession and intent to supply of a Class A Controlled Drug, namely cocaine and ecstasy; possession of a Class B controlled drug, namely cannabis, and possession of criminal property.