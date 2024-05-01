East Belfast UVF: PSNI Detectives from Paramilitary Crime Task Force charge suspected drug dealer with offences linked to cocaine, ecstasy and cannabis

Detectives have arrested and charged a 42-year-old man with possession of criminal property and a number of drug-related offences, in an operation linked to the UVF.
By Philip Bradfield
Published 1st May 2024, 21:35 BST
Updated 1st May 2024, 21:36 BST
It follows a search of a house in the Finmore Court area of East Belfast on Saturday, 6 April by the Paramilitary Crime Task Force.

The arrest was linked to an ongoing investigation into drugs criminality linked to East Belfast UVF.

The suspect has since been charged with possession and intent to supply of a Class A Controlled Drug, namely cocaine and ecstasy; possession of a Class B controlled drug, namely cannabis, and possession of criminal property.

He has been charged to appear at Belfast Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, 29 May.