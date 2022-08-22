‘Ed Sheeran fans left us traumatised in our own homes’ say residents living near Belfast’s Boucher Playing Fields concert venue
Belfast City Council has said there will be extra security to protect residents from some revellers returning from music gigs at Boucher Playing Fields, after people claimed they were left “traumatised” in their homes by Ed Sheeran fans earlier this year.
People living on Lislea the street claimed some of those returning from the Sheeran gig in May trashed their street and used it as a toilet.
At the recent meeting of Belfast City Council’s Licensing Committee, Sinn Féin Councillor Geraldine McAteer said: “I have been contacted by residents of Lislea Avenue off Lisburn Road in relation to events that happened after the Ed Sheeran concert.
“While Lislea Avenue seems quite a distance away from Boucher Playing Fields, and a very small street with a small number of residents – the bridge that crosses to Balmoral is there. When people are going to the concerts they tend to come from Lisburn Road, and go over the bridge.
“That normally doesn’t cause much hassle but the trouble happens on the way back, when people leave the concerts. And residents have been left traumatised.
Most Popular
-
1
Family and friends of Dennis Hutchings attend unveiling of memorial stone to veteran in NI
-
2
Northern Ireland couple join extremely rare club as they celebrate 70 years of married bliss
-
3
Sinn Fein leader Michelle O’Neill is driving new support for past IRA terrorism, say unionists
-
4
Jamie Bryson makes formal statement as police begin hunt for caller who threatened his young son
-
5
British toddler killed in car tragedy while on holiday in Ireland
“They are a tiny little street, with about seven or eight houses. They said they had people ringing their doorbells, knocking their windows, urinating against their houses, and people throwing bottles around.
“They were absolutely terrified, and their pets were terrified as well. Local entries were strewn with rubbish and bottles. There was no security, no PSNI, no one really to turn to.”
She said residents had to be “reassured” and asked for “cast iron” measures to be put in place both by the council and promoters using Boucher Playing Fields. She said: “We need proper management of people coming off that bridge, so they are not upsetting or annoying residents. It is having a big health and wellbeing impact – and they are particularly concerned about two night festivals.”
The next event is due to take place at the boucher site this weekend.
A council officer told the committee: “We are very keen to meet with the residents in advance of the event to hear first hand what their concerns are. But even in advance of that we have already been in touch with the promoter of the event.
“They have already agreed and secured additional event site security resources to put at the bridge for the amount of people and the behaviours in that area.
“We have had very positive feedback for this type of approach for previous concerts, in areas identified as hotspots. This is about looking after vulnerable people and also addressing impacts of antisocial behaviour. We recognise the impact can be very negative, so we are keen to take this revised approach.”