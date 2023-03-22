Police received a report that shortly after 10.30am eight armed and masked men arrived at the house in the Cedar Drive area and smashed the front door using what is believed to have been crowbars and hammers.

Police were also told that the men “also smashed a number of windows on the property and also the windows of a nearby shed before forcing entry into the house and causing significant damage to the interior”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The resident, who was present at the time was uninjured however has been left badly shaken by the attack,” the PSNI were told.

PSNI

Police are now appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have CCTV or other footage that could assist with enquiries to get in touch.

An appeal is also being made “to anyone who may have witnessed a number of men and vehicles that were seen acting suspiciously in the nearby Mallard View area of the town to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 736 of 21/03/23”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad