Eight masked men armed with crowbars and hammers smash up home during aggravated burglary - resident left badly shocked
Detectives are appealing for information following an aggravated burglary in Newtownards yesterday, Tuesday 21 March where a resident was left “badly shocked”.
Police received a report that shortly after 10.30am eight armed and masked men arrived at the house in the Cedar Drive area and smashed the front door using what is believed to have been crowbars and hammers.
Police were also told that the men “also smashed a number of windows on the property and also the windows of a nearby shed before forcing entry into the house and causing significant damage to the interior”.
“The resident, who was present at the time was uninjured however has been left badly shaken by the attack,” the PSNI were told.
Police are now appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have CCTV or other footage that could assist with enquiries to get in touch.
An appeal is also being made “to anyone who may have witnessed a number of men and vehicles that were seen acting suspiciously in the nearby Mallard View area of the town to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 736 of 21/03/23”.
A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”