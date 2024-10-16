Eight-year-old Drogheda boy missing presumed dead - 'no evidence that he is currently alive'

Police in Ireland have launched a murder investigation following the disappearance of eight-year-old Kyran Durninin Co Louth, who is missing, presumed dead

Kyran was reported missing from his home in Drogheda, Co Louth, to Irish police on August 30.

An Garda Siochana said: “Despite extensive inquiries carried out by gardai to date, An Garda Siochana have been unable to either locate Kyran, identify any information on his current whereabouts or any evidence that he is currently alive.

“Following inquiries to date, investigating Gardai now believe that Kyran is missing presumed dead.

“A murder investigation has been commenced.”

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

The probe is being led by a senior investigation officer based out of an incident room established at Drogheda Garda Station.

Tusla, Ireland’s Child and Family Agency, is working closely with and fully co-operating with the garda investigation.

A garda spokeswoman said: “Gardai are appealing to anyone who has any information in connection with the disappearance of Kyran to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.