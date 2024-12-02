Eight-year-old girl dies of injuries after assault in Co Wexford

Garda at the scene in New Ross, Co Wexford, after a girl died following an assault at a house. The girl, understood to be eight years old, was taken to University Hospital Waterford but died from her injuries in the early hours of Monday. Picture date: Monday December 2, 2024.
A girl has died following an assault at a house in Co Wexford, gardai have said.
Gardai and emergency services were called to the property in New Ross at around 11.45pm on Sunday.

The girl, understood to be eight years old, was taken to University Hospital Waterford but died from her injuries in the early hours of Monday.

A woman and a man, both in their 30s, are also receiving treatment at University Hospital Wexford.

Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, according to gardai.

The scene remains preserved for forensic examination.

The coroner has been notified and the Garda Technical Bureau and Office of the State Pathologist have been requested to assist in the investigation.

Gardai said a post-mortem examination will be scheduled.

A senior investigating officer has been appointed to lead the inquiry and an incident room has been set up at New Ross Garda Station.

Officers investigating the incident are appealing to anyone who may have any information to come forward.

They are asked to contact New Ross Garda Station on 051 426 030, the Garda Confidential Line on (1800) 666 111, or any Garda station.

