The collision was reported to the PSNI shortly after 7.00pm on Wednesday.

The PSNI received a report shortly after 7.00pm that a child had been seriously hurt in a road traffic collision.

The collision occurred in the Dundrum Road area of Newcastle, Co. Down.

"The boy was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition," said investigating officers.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash cam footage that could help with enquiries, is asked to get in touch with police on 101, quoting reference number 1838 of 21/07/21.

"A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ "You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org."

