Eighth arrest made after Londonderry republican parade, say PSNI

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 18th April 2022 Supporters of Saoradh at the Republican Easter parade at the Bogside area. Photo by Peter Morrison / Press Eye.

There was disorder in the city cemetery following the parade as police came under attack from petrol bombs and other projectiles.

Seven arrests had been made already.

Searches have now also been carried out in the Creggan area of the city, police say.

Earlier today, a spokesperson for the PSNI said: “A seventh arrest has been made by police in Derry/Londonderry following a notified parade in the city yesterday (Monday 18th April).

“The man, 45-aged years old, was arrested overnight under the Terrorism Act, and he remains in custody this morning.

“Five other men arrested yesterday under the Terrorism Act also remain in custody at this time.”

The spokesperson added: “A 40-year-old man arrested on suspicion of disorderly behaviour and resisting police has been charged to appear at Londonderry Magistrates Court on 11th May.

“As is normal procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service”

Announcing the latest arrest, a spokesperson said: “A 44-year-old man was arrested under the Terrorism Act earlier today (19th April) and he remains in custody. A number of searches were also carried out at addresses in Creggan this afternoon.