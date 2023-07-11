News you can trust since 1737
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Elderly man left shocked and frightened after being threatened in own home during aggravated burglary

Detectives are investigating an aggravated burglary at the home of an older person on the Townhill Road in Rasharkin last night, Monday 10 July.
By Gemma Murray
Published 11th Jul 2023, 11:26 BST- 1 min read

The male householder was in his back garden at around 7.30pm when he was approached by four unknown men.

The men brought him into the house where one of the intruders brandished a screwdriver in the victim’s face and took his mobile phone.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The men then went upstairs in the property for a time before leaving.

Stock image of a burgarStock image of a burgar
Stock image of a burgar
Most Popular

The resident was left shocked and frightened by the ordeal but was physically unharmed.

Detectives are keen to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have noticed anything out of the ordinary in the Townhill Road area of Rasharkin last night.

Please call 101, quoting reference 2200 of 10/07/23. Information can also be provided online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.