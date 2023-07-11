The male householder was in his back garden at around 7.30pm when he was approached by four unknown men.

The men brought him into the house where one of the intruders brandished a screwdriver in the victim’s face and took his mobile phone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The men then went upstairs in the property for a time before leaving.

Stock image of a burgar

The resident was left shocked and frightened by the ordeal but was physically unharmed.

Detectives are keen to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have noticed anything out of the ordinary in the Townhill Road area of Rasharkin last night.

Please call 101, quoting reference 2200 of 10/07/23. Information can also be provided online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad