Elderly man wakes at 3.30am to find masked men removing items from his home

The pair were removing items from the house and made off when spotted by the occupant at around 3.30am.

Anyone who was in the area early this morning and who may have seen two men, possible dressed in black with their faces covered, is asked to contact Musgrave CID by calling 101, quoting reference 193 21/06/23.

Information can also be provided by using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.