Elderly man wakes at 3.30am to find masked men removing items from his home

Detectives in Belfast are investigating after an older man awoke to find two unknown men in his home on Brookhill Avenue during the early hours of this morning, Wednesday 21 June.
By Gemma Murray
Published 21st Jun 2023, 12:14 BST- 1 min read

The pair were removing items from the house and made off when spotted by the occupant at around 3.30am.

Anyone who was in the area early this morning and who may have seen two men, possible dressed in black with their faces covered, is asked to contact Musgrave CID by calling 101, quoting reference 193 21/06/23.

Information can also be provided by using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Burglar Breaking Into House