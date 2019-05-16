Elderly NI woman escapes injury as money stolen in burglary at her home

Detectives are appealing for information after money was stolen from an elderly woman whilst she was in her home.

The burglary happened earlier this week at residential premises in the Falls Road area.

The victim is in her late 70s.

Detective Sergeant Conlan said: “Sometime between 9pm on Tuesday 14th May and 8.45am on Wednesday 15th May, it was reported that entry was gained to a house in the area and a sum of money was taken.

"An elderly woman was asleep inside the property.

"Enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area around the time of the incident to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 347 15/5/19.

Falls Road - Google image

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”