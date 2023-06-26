News you can trust since 1737
Emergency services including Air Ambulance rushed to help teenage boy knocked down by car

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a road traffic collision in the Victoria Rise area of Carrickfergus.
By Gemma Murray
Published 26th Jun 2023, 14:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 14:35 BST

Police received a report at 8.25am today (Monday 26th June) that a teenage boy had been involved in a collision with a car.

“Emergency services, including the air ambulance, attended and the boy was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries,” a PSNI spokesman said.

"Victoria Rise has now reopened to motorists”.

An investigation “into the circumstances has just begun” and the PSNI are “appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area around the time of the collision and who may have dash-cam footage to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 385 of 26/06/23”.

